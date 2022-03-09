India, Finland work out plan to set up virtual network centre on quantum computing
India and Finland have worked out a detailed plan for establishment of the Indo-Finnish Virtual Network Centre on Quantum Computing, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday.
He said India has already identified three premier institutes viz IIT Madras, IISER Pune and C-DAC Pune for working with Finnish counterpart institutions for the virtual network centre.
A Finnish delegation led by Ambassador Ms Ritva Koukku-Ronde called on the Union minister on Wednesday and reviewed the progress of bilateral cooperation in areas like 5G, artificial intelligence and sustainability by involving academia, industries and start-ups of the two countries.
