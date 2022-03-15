Ukrainian region issues country-wide air raid warning
The northern Ukrainian region of Chernihiv issued a warning of country-wide air attacks on Tuesday, urging citizens to head to shelters. It was not immediately clear whether other regions had issued similar warnings of new air strikes by Russian forces that invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 . "Attention. Air raid ALL UKRAINE!
The northern Ukrainian region of Chernihiv issued a warning of country-wide air attacks on Tuesday, urging citizens to head to shelters. It was not immediately clear whether other regions had issued similar warnings of new air strikes by Russian forces that invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 .
"Attention. Air raid ALL UKRAINE! Take shelter!," said the warning, shared in an online post.
