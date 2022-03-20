SpazeOne launches its first co-working centre in Kerala

Catering to aspirations of the new crop of employees and employers, especially in the post-pandemic phase, leading co-working space provider SpazeOne has launched its first centre in Kerala at a mall here.

The co-working centre that has come up in a 5,000 sq ft space at Abad Nucleus Mall in Maradu here is part of an ambitious plan of SpazeOne to set up a number of such spaces in the three major cities of Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Kozhikode.

''SpazeOne has already acquired 70,000 sq ft space in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram with facilities for over 1,000 co-working stations to function. The Abad Nucleus Mall facility is the first in the first-phase rollout,'' the company said in a release.

SpazeOne said all work stations have luxurious ambiance coupled with high-end infrastructure, which includes leased internet connectivity and power backup. At the Abad Nucleus Mall facility, there are two multi-purpose halls that can accommodate up to 1,000 people at a time, it said.

''The state-of-the-art workspaces have all elements to pamper the new generation workforce. They include meeting rooms, conference rooms, cafeteria, and entertainment areas for the employees to work and relax. The building has over 350 car parks,'' it said.

The official launch of the facility was held on March 17, the company said.

''Co-working culture is becoming increasingly popular nowadays due to the flexibility offered by the operators of the spaces. With the evolution of co-working spaces, setting up a new office has become hassle-free for employers including start-ups,'' James Thomas, Director-Marketing, SpazeOne Solutions, said.

He said the modern offices are cost-effective when compared to the traditional offices.

''They offer flexibility and scalability, responding to market dynamics. Large organisations can expand at a faster pace as co-working operators take care of their infrastructure requirements in all major Indian cities,'' Thomas said.

Sijo Jose, Property Acquisition Director of SpazeOne Solutions, said the company plans to invest Rs 20 crore during the financial year 2022-23 and the operations in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode will be launched soon.

