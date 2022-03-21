WNS Cares Foundation Joins Hands with Pratham InfoTech Foundation to Impart CyberSafety Education to 10 Lakh Children

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India WNS Cares Foundation (WCF), the CSR arm of WNS Global Services, today announced that it has collaborated with Pratham InfoTech Foundation (PIF) to empower children and youth with practical knowledge around cybersafety through its digital platform CyberSmart.

Over a period of 18 months, WCF and PIF will educate over 10 lakh students about the fundamentals of cybersafety in three phases. In the initial phase, WCF and PIF will shortlist 11 states across India to launch the CyberSmart campaign. PIF’s team for the CyberSmart campaign will comprise nearly 50 members who will mobilize over 20,000 CyberSmart Fellows (teachers) to conduct CyberSmart workshops in schools across the shortlisted states. The campaign will sensitize the students about the risks present in cyberspace, preventive measures to avoid them and actions they must take if they are targeted by cybercriminals.

“Pratham Infotech Foundation has been an integral part of the WCF mission and journey so far. We are pleased to collaborate with them to achieve our objective of empowering every child in the country to safely navigate the virtual world. Since its launch, CyberSmart has empowered nearly 9 lakh learners, including teachers, parents and children, to safely navigate the cyberspace,” said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.

“WNS Cares Foundation and Pratham Infotech Foundation are focused on a common goal – leveraging digital platforms and solutions to make equitable opportunities available to children and youth. This collaboration is a logical next step in that direction. With the CyberSmart campaign, we will be enabling students to use the cyberspace with knowledge and empowering them to seize opportunities for growth and development with confidence,” said Prem Yadav, Co-Founder & CEO Pratham InfoTech Foundation.

“Since its launch in May 2020, CyberSmart has been steadily spreading the message of cybersafety across the country through a series of strategic collaborations. This partnership with Pratham Infotech Foundation is a natural extension of our long-standing relationship and we look forward to working together in making the online space safer for children and youth,” said Shamini Murugesh, Honorary Chief Mentor, WCF and Creator, CyberSmart.

PIF, a non-profit organization that works in India to bridge the digital divide, facilitate the adoption of Information Technologies (IT) in education, and equip disadvantaged youths with skills, tools and capabilities that the new global economy demands, is WCF’s oldest implementation partner for its digital programs. Since 2014, PIF has been implementing one of the WCF’ flagship initiatives: Computer-aided Literacy and Digital Literacy as Life Skills.

India’s first holistic cybersecurity education portal, CyberSmart (cybersmart.wnscaresfoundation.org) enables gamified learning using thematic quiz-based modules based on curriculum advisory and challenges that children encounter in cyberspace. It was launched nationally in May 2020 by Shri Ajay Prakash Sawhney, Secretary, MeitY, in partnership with NASSCOM, and is available in ten Indian languages. About WNS Cares Foundation WNS Cares Foundation (WCF) is a not-for-profit group company of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), with a vision to serve the society and create a strong foundation for corporate social responsibility at WNS. WCF has offered a platform for employees and clients to make valuable contributions to the society since January 2011. WCF touched over 5,40,000 lives through its various programs and initiatives, in over 713 schools, in 13 countries across the globe in 2021-22. For more information, visit www.wnscaresfoundation.org About WNS WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a leading Business Process Management (BPM) company. WNS combines deep industry knowledge with technology, analytics, and process expertise to co-create innovative, digitally led transformational solutions with over 380 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of BPM solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer experience services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of December 31, 2021, WNS had 49,610 professionals across 55 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in China, Costa Rica, India, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

