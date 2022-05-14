Left Menu

Soccer-Wydad Casablanca through to African Champions League final

Morocco's Wydad Casablanca were held at home in the second leg of their African Champions League semi-final on Friday but still advanced to the final with a 4-2 aggregate triumph over Petro Atletico of Angola.

Reuters | Casablanca | Updated: 14-05-2022 03:04 IST | Created: 14-05-2022 03:04 IST
  • Country:
  • Morocco

Morocco's Wydad Casablanca were held at home in the second leg of their African Champions League semi-final on Friday but still advanced to the final with a 4-2 aggregate triumph over Petro Atletico of Angola. Friday's 1-1 draw followed a 3-1 away win last weekend for Wydad, who will meet either Al Ahly of Egypt or Algerias Entente Setif of Algeria in the May 30 final in Casablanca.

It will be a fifth final for Wydad, who were African champions in 1992 and 2017. Petro took a surprise 21st minute lead with a long range shot from wide out on the wing by Brazilian import Gleison but seven minutes later the home teams centre back Amine Ferhane headed home an equaliser from a corner.

Wydad will know the identity of their opponents on Saturday when Setif host the second leg of their semi-final against holders Al Ahly. The Cairo giants lead 4-0 from the first leg last Saturday. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Martyn Herman)

