Left Menu

Envoy says Russian diplomats in U.S. are threatened, enticed by FBI

Russian diplomats in Washington are being threatened with violence and U.S. intelligence services try to make contact with them, Tass news agency cited the ambassador as saying on Saturday.

Reuters | Updated: 15-05-2022 03:17 IST | Created: 15-05-2022 02:39 IST
Envoy says Russian diplomats in U.S. are threatened, enticed by FBI
US-FBI-Federal-Officers Image Credit: ANI

Russian diplomats in Washington are being threatened with violence and U.S. intelligence services try to make contact with them, Tass news agency cited the ambassador as saying on Saturday. Anatoly Antonov told Russian television that since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, face-to-face meetings with U.S. officials had ended.

"It's like a besieged fortress. Basically, our embassy is operating in a hostile environment ... Embassy employees are receiving threats, including threats of physical violence," Tass quoted him as saying. "Agents from U.S. security services are hanging around outside the Russian embassy, handing out CIA and FBI phone numbers, which can be called to establish contact."

The CIA, the FBI, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and the U.S. State Department did not immediately return messages seeking comment. The Russian ambassador to Poland was doused in a red substance on Monday by people protesting against the war.

Russia and the United States had been locked in a dispute over the size and functioning of their respective diplomatic missions long before Russia invaded Ukraine. Moscow expelled a number of U.S. diplomats in March after Washington said it was kicking out 12 Russian diplomats at the country's U.N. mission in New York.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tech firms ask U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas social media law

Tech firms ask U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas social media law

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports first COVID-19 death as fever spreads 'explosively'; Japan to offer up to $100 million in aid to help Indo-Pacific nations fight COVID and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports first COVID-19 death as fever spreads '...

 Global
3
Tech-Learning Platform ‘Coding Ninjas’ to Celebrate Its 6th Anniversary with An Informative Social Media AMA, Giveaways & Markdowns To Help IT Learners Advance Their Careers

Tech-Learning Platform ‘Coding Ninjas’ to Celebrate Its 6th Anniversary with...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Symptoms linger two years for some; inflammatory protein patterns may provide long COVID clues; Scientists unveil image of 'gentle giant' black hole at Milky Way's center and more

Science News Roundup: Symptoms linger two years for some; inflammatory prote...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022