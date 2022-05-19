Left Menu

Biden's top aides supported Finland, Sweden NATO bid 'unanimously' -official

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-05-2022 00:04 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 00:04 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden's top national security officials "unanimously" supported Finland and Sweden's bids to enter NATO, seeing them as strong military partners, a top aide said on Wednesday.

"Unanimously," Biden's national security adviser Jake Sullivan said, adding the team "supported the entry of Finland and Sweden into the NATO alliance on the grounds that they have already proven themselves as highly capable security partners."

