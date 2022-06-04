Left Menu

Tennis-Protester ties herself to the net to interrupt French Open semi-final

A protester interrupted the French Open men's semi-final between Marin Cilic of Croatia and Norwegian Casper Ruud for 15 minutes on Friday when she jumped onto Court Philippe Chatrier and tied herself to the net.

Reuters | Updated: 04-06-2022 01:26 IST | Created: 04-06-2022 01:16 IST
Tennis-Protester ties herself to the net to interrupt French Open semi-final
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A protester interrupted the French Open men's semi-final between Marin Cilic of Croatia and Norwegian Casper Ruud for 15 minutes on Friday when she jumped onto Court Philippe Chatrier and tied herself to the net. The woman, wearing a t-shirt that read 'we have 1028 days left' tied herself to the edge of the net with a string around her neck.

It was unclear what the message, written on both sides of her white t-shirt, was meant to signify. The players were quickly ushered off the court and play was interrupted with Ruud leading 3-6 6-4 4-1, as security guards took up positions and the protester was removed.

Play resumed after 15 minutes. This is not the first time play has been interrupted at the French Open. During the 2009 men's final a spectator jumped on to the court from the stands and tried to put a hat on Roger Federer's head, while in the 2013 showpiece between Rafael Nadal and David Ferrer, a masked protester ran around the court waving a flare.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccination during pregnancy cuts infant infections; vaccines only modestly reduce long COVID risk; Beast built for head-butting reveals early giraffe neck evolution and more

Science News Roundup: Vaccination during pregnancy cuts infant infections; v...

 Global
2
NASA instrument to study Moon's mysterious Gruithuisen Domes for the first time

NASA instrument to study Moon's mysterious Gruithuisen Domes for the first t...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Developing world should reap benefits of new monkeypox research, experts urge; France says the number of confirmed monkeypox cases has risen to 33 and more

Health News Roundup: Developing world should reap benefits of new monkeypox ...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Indian traditions entwine with trees in green drive to revive land

FEATURE-Indian traditions entwine with trees in green drive to revive land

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022