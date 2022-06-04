Tennis-Protester ties herself to the net to interrupt French Open semi-final
A protester interrupted the French Open men's semi-final between Marin Cilic of Croatia and Norwegian Casper Ruud for 15 minutes on Friday when she jumped onto Court Philippe Chatrier and tied herself to the net.
A protester interrupted the French Open men's semi-final between Marin Cilic of Croatia and Norwegian Casper Ruud for 15 minutes on Friday when she jumped onto Court Philippe Chatrier and tied herself to the net. The woman, wearing a t-shirt that read 'we have 1028 days left' tied herself to the edge of the net with a string around her neck.
It was unclear what the message, written on both sides of her white t-shirt, was meant to signify. The players were quickly ushered off the court and play was interrupted with Ruud leading 3-6 6-4 4-1, as security guards took up positions and the protester was removed.
Play resumed after 15 minutes. This is not the first time play has been interrupted at the French Open. During the 2009 men's final a spectator jumped on to the court from the stands and tried to put a hat on Roger Federer's head, while in the 2013 showpiece between Rafael Nadal and David Ferrer, a masked protester ran around the court waving a flare.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rafael Nadal
- Ruud
- French
- Marin Cilic
- French Open
- Croatia
ALSO READ
Tennis-Relieved Djokovic resumes quest to boost Grand Slam tally at French Open
Ruud, Opelka advance to semifinals meeting at Geneva Open
Tennis-A year on, Osaka's French Open exit blazes path for mental health debate
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Relieved Djokovic resumes quest to boost Grand Slam tally at French Open; Golf-McIlroy grabs PGA Championship lead as Woods falters and more
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Relieved Djokovic resumes quest to boost Grand Slam tally at French Open; Golf-McIlroy grabs PGA Championship lead as Woods falters and more