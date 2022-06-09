Left Menu

Meta unfriends FB ticker in final farewell to Facebook era

Little did the then 19-year-old student know that Facebook would become integral to many people's social life, with nearly three billion monthly users, and expand to include popular social media apps Instagram and Whatsapp in its universe. Nearly two decades on, his company is pouring billions of dollars into the metaverse, a futuristic idea of virtual environments where users can work, socialize and play, by adding new features to hardware devices that serve as access points.

Reuters | Updated: 09-06-2022 17:55 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 17:35 IST
Meta unfriends FB ticker in final farewell to Facebook era
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

After a decade of trading as Facebook, the social media giant is shedding the last vestige of its old corporate avatar as it begins trading under the ticker symbol 'META' on Thursday. Meta Platforms Inc rebranded from its eponymous social networking platform in October 2021, betting that the metaverse, a shared virtual realm, will succeed mobile internet.

Mark Zuckerberg, Meta's co-founder, and CEO established Facebook in 2004 from his Harvard dorm as a way for students to meet via the internet. Little did the then 19-year-old student know that Facebook would become integral to many people's social life, with nearly three billion monthly users, and expand to include popular social media apps Instagram and Whatsapp in its universe.

Nearly two decades on, his company is pouring billions of dollars into the metaverse, a futuristic idea of virtual environments where users can work, socialize and play, by adding new features to hardware devices that serve as access points. "Companies that change their official name and ticker are usually trying to signal that there has been a fundamental change in the underlying business model," Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities in New York, said.

"I'm not sure if it really makes much of a big difference. I still call them Google and Facebook," Hogan added. Meta shares have fallen nearly 42% this year as it battles criticism from lawmakers and regulators over its market power, algorithmic decisions, and its policing of abuses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

 India
2
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satellite today

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satel...

 Global
3
ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

 France
4
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; NASA to launch rockets from Australia's north for scientific studies and more

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022