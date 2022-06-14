Punjab CM launches online driving license facility       

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann launched the online driving license facility here on Tuesday to facilitate people in the state to get their learner's driving license in a smooth and hassle-free manner.

''This is a revolutionary decision which will save the time, money, and energy of the people desirous of getting learner's driving license in the comfort of their homes round the clock,'' the chief minister said while launching the portal. According to an official statement, the Chief Minister said that the Punjab government has taken this ''path-breaking'' initiative to facilitate masses and check corruption in the state. With the launch of this facility, people will now be able to get a learner's driving license just with a single click of their computer, mobile phone, and other gadgets, he said, adding that they can apply for licenses at 'Suvidha' center too. The chief minister said that an applicant can apply for the learner's driving license by uploading their Aadhaar card after which they can appear in the online test. After clearing the test an applicant can download the license, he said.

This portal will help people save their precious time by ditching long queues, he said.

The chief minister said that in 2021-22, the driving license was issued to 5.21 lakh applicants.

The online service will facilitate people in getting their licenses in a smooth and hassle-free manner without even going to the Regional Transport Authority offices, he said. The state government is committed to the well-being of the people by providing them best citizen-centric services, he said. More such facilities will be launched in the coming days, he added.

