Left Menu

Punjab CM launches online driving license facility       

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann launched the online driving license facility here on Tuesday to facilitate people in the state to get their learners driving license in a smooth and hassle-free manner.This is a revolutionary decision which will save the time, money and energy of the people desirous of getting learners driving license in the comfort of their homes round the clock, the chief minister said while launching the portal.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-06-2022 18:29 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 18:21 IST
Punjab CM launches online driving license facility       
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann launched the online driving license facility here on Tuesday to facilitate people in the state to get their learner's driving license in a smooth and hassle-free manner.

''This is a revolutionary decision which will save the time, money, and energy of the people desirous of getting learner's driving license in the comfort of their homes round the clock,'' the chief minister said while launching the portal. According to an official statement, the Chief Minister said that the Punjab government has taken this ''path-breaking'' initiative to facilitate masses and check corruption in the state. With the launch of this facility, people will now be able to get a learner's driving license just with a single click of their computer, mobile phone, and other gadgets, he said, adding that they can apply for licenses at 'Suvidha' center too. The chief minister said that an applicant can apply for the learner's driving license by uploading their Aadhaar card after which they can appear in the online test. After clearing the test an applicant can download the license, he said.

This portal will help people save their precious time by ditching long queues, he said.

The chief minister said that in 2021-22, the driving license was issued to 5.21 lakh applicants.

The online service will facilitate people in getting their licenses in a smooth and hassle-free manner without even going to the Regional Transport Authority offices, he said. The state government is committed to the well-being of the people by providing them best citizen-centric services, he said. More such facilities will be launched in the coming days, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
2
SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

South Africa
3
NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling picture

NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling pi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot and mouth disease; Pfizer COVID vaccines safe and effective for small children, FDA staff say and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022