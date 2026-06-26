Samsung's Mega Investment: A Boost for South Korea's Chip Industry

Samsung Group is set to unveil a massive investment plan worth 1,000 trillion won in South Korea over the coming decade, according to reports. The announcement, expected on Monday, focuses on developing chip manufacturing facilities as well as AI data centers, batteries, and displays.

The initiative will be formally announced in a meeting with President Lee Jae Myung at the presidential office, highlighting a significant move towards decentralizing Samsung's production efforts from the Seoul area to other regions. This decision follows increasing political pressures demanding wider regional investment.

Executives from Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix will participate in the meeting, aiming to align strategies for future growth, especially in light of the AI industry's expanding requirements. South Korea's presidential adviser revealed discussions about expediting new chip facility constructions, potentially advancing timelines by more than a decade.