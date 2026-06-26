Venezuela's Quake Devastation: A Nation in Crisis

Hundreds Of People In Venezuela Were Trapped Under Rubble And Many More Remained Unaccounted For On Thursday After Two Powerful Earthquakes Devastated Areas In And Around The Capital Caracas

Venezuela is grappling with the aftermath of two powerful earthquakes that struck near the capital, Caracas, leaving hundreds dead and thousands more homeless. The seismic events, measuring magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5, occurred in quick succession and have been the strongest since 1900, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquakes struck amid ongoing economic struggles, worsening the country's fragile infrastructure and complicating rescue operations. Venezuela's health minister reported at least 235 fatalities, while other officials highlighted extensive damage to over 250 buildings, including hospitals and embassies.

International communities have responded with aid initiatives, including efforts led by the U.S. and Russia. Meanwhile, residents continue to await relief as they face the challenge of rebuilding in the wake of such devastation. Efforts to restore communication and infrastructure are underway, with both government and private entities rallying to aid those affected.