No. 1 Medvedev beats Ivashka to reach Halle quarterfinals

Top-ranked Daniil Medvedev defeated Ilya Ivashka for the second time in a week, beating the Belarusian 7-6 4, 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals at the Halle Open.

PTI | Halle | Updated: 17-06-2022 09:57 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 09:54 IST
Daniil Medvedev Image Credit: Flickr
Top-ranked Daniil Medvedev defeated Ilya Ivashka for the second time in a week, beating the Belarusian 7-6 (4), 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals at the Halle Open. Medvedev, who also eliminated Ivashka in 's-Hertogenbosch last week, saved three set points when trailing 5-4 in the first set. Medvedev returned to No. 1 in the rankings this week, with Novak Djokovic dropping to No. 3, and acknowledged that may add to his opponents' motivation in Halle. ''Some are going to be a little bit intimidated that they are playing the World No. 1 and they have a tough draw. If they lose, maybe it is nothing special,'' Medvedev said.

''And some on the contrary. Maybe they don't have the best confidence at the moment and if they beat the World No. 1, that is where it starts.'' Medvedev next faces seventh-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut, who beat qualifier Tallon Griekspoor 6-7 (6), 6-4, 6-2.

No. 8-seeded Karen Khachanov and Oscar Otte of Germany also advanced. Khachanov beat Laslo Djere 7-6 (4), 6-4 while Otte rallied for a 4-6, 6-0, 7-6 (3) victory against Nikoloz Basilashvili.

