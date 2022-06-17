Left Menu

Apple to unveil 13.3-inch OLED MacBook in 2024

Apple is planning to release MacBook and iPad models with updated OLED displays. These new displays are expected to hit the market in 2024.

17-06-2022
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
Apple is planning to release MacBook and iPad models with updated OLED displays. These new displays are expected to hit the market in 2024. According to GSM Arena, Apple will either launch a new MacBook category or refresh the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. The MacBook Air was only recently refreshed for the year, a new MacBook Pro or a new MacBook category seem more likely. However, by 2024, this information is likely to have changed.

Meanwhile, both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models with OLED displays may use a display technology known as "tandem stack," which should improve panel endurance while reducing power consumption by 30 per cent. Furthermore, Apple's OLED panels are expected to have variable refresh rates to improve efficiency. Apple's 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros are the only laptops with OLED displays, which Apple refers to as 'Liquid Retina XDR, as reported by GSM Arena.

As per a recent report, Apple is working on a 15-inch MacBook Air. According to the report, a smaller 12-inch MacBook is also in the works. TSMC is expected to mass-produce Apple's M2 Pro and M2 Max chips later this year and refreshed 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pros could arrive as early as next year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

