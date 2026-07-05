Supreme Court Set for Landmark Decisions on Guns, Immigration, and LGBT Rights
The U.S. Supreme Court's upcoming term will address key issues like gun rights, voting restrictions, LGBT rights, and an immigration detention policy. The conservative-leaning court will potentially reshape laws on assault-style rifles, voting regulations in Arizona, and religious rights. Corporate cases involving ExxonMobil, Apple, and PepsiCo are also on the docket.
The U.S. Supreme Court is gearing up for a consequential term starting in October, tackling pivotal questions around gun rights, voting restrictions, and LGBT protections. The justices will address cases involving firearms, including a challenge to assault-style rifle bans in Connecticut and Cook County, Illinois.
Beyond gun rights, the court's docket also includes a major voting rights case concerning efforts to tighten voter registration laws in Arizona, spearheaded by Republicans and supported by the Trump administration. This case has become a focal point in broader national debates over voter suppression versus election security.
LGBT rights are also under the spotlight, with a case from Colorado questioning religious exemptions in state preschool funding programs. Alongside these significant social issues, the court will consider notable corporate cases involving ExxonMobil, Apple, and PepsiCo.
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