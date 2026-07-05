Supreme Court Set for Landmark Decisions on Guns, Immigration, and LGBT Rights

The U.S. Supreme Court is gearing up for a consequential term starting in October, tackling pivotal questions around gun rights, voting restrictions, and LGBT protections. The justices will address cases involving firearms, including a challenge to assault-style rifle bans in Connecticut and Cook County, Illinois.

Beyond gun rights, the court's docket also includes a major voting rights case concerning efforts to tighten voter registration laws in Arizona, spearheaded by Republicans and supported by the Trump administration. This case has become a focal point in broader national debates over voter suppression versus election security.

LGBT rights are also under the spotlight, with a case from Colorado questioning religious exemptions in state preschool funding programs. Alongside these significant social issues, the court will consider notable corporate cases involving ExxonMobil, Apple, and PepsiCo.