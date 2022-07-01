MetaOneVerse Announces the Launch of Staking Program

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) MetaOneVerse, a UAE based cryptocurrency platform, launches their staking application, which aims to develop metaverse on own blockchain& enhance the overall performance and security of the blockchain network. Created with a purpose to provide a scalable solution for one of the world's most secure NFT/Metaverse marketplace, the platform has launched staking with 60% APY, one of the highest percentage offered by a metaverse project and specially in BUSD stable coin. MetaOneVerse has increased by 4000 percent in the last month, and has now entered the multi-million-dollar market cap. As per their estimates their stocks will further witness a growth of 10,000 to 20,000% in the coming months. The BUSD platform will also offer periodic staking plans that will pay users up to 60% APY in stablecoin.

The MetaOneVerse token is also developing its own NFT marketplace. The BUSD platform is already in talks with industry-leading NFT creators, and with the launch of their NFT marketplace, they hope to join the $100 million club soon.

Commenting on the new developments, CMO, MetaOneVerse said, “We have a strong development and marketing team, which has piqued the interest of blockchain industry veterans worldwide. Within just two months of entering operations, the company was able to acquire a global user base along with the introduction of various unique features. Trading needs reformity and support that we as a platform are definitely capable of providing.” MetaOneVerse recently introduced the Dapp wallet that supports a variety of blockchain networks including Ethereum&Binance Smart Chain. The company is already delivering on a positive note post getting listed on the LBank exchange and has a 4.5+ rating on play stores.

Twitter: mobile.twitter.com/metaoneverse.

