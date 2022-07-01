MetaOneVerse Announces the Launch of Staking Program
Created with a purpose to provide a scalable solution for one of the worlds most secure NFTMetaverse marketplace, the platform has launched staking with 60 APY, one of the highest percentage offered by a metaverse project and specially in BUSD stable coin. The BUSD platform will also offer periodic staking plans that will pay users up to 60 APY in stablecoin.The MetaOneVerse token is also developing its own NFT marketplace.
New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) MetaOneVerse, a UAE based cryptocurrency platform, launches their staking application, which aims to develop metaverse on own blockchain& enhance the overall performance and security of the blockchain network. Created with a purpose to provide a scalable solution for one of the world's most secure NFT/Metaverse marketplace, the platform has launched staking with 60% APY, one of the highest percentage offered by a metaverse project and specially in BUSD stable coin. MetaOneVerse has increased by 4000 percent in the last month, and has now entered the multi-million-dollar market cap. As per their estimates their stocks will further witness a growth of 10,000 to 20,000% in the coming months. The BUSD platform will also offer periodic staking plans that will pay users up to 60% APY in stablecoin.
The MetaOneVerse token is also developing its own NFT marketplace. The BUSD platform is already in talks with industry-leading NFT creators, and with the launch of their NFT marketplace, they hope to join the $100 million club soon.
Commenting on the new developments, CMO, MetaOneVerse said, “We have a strong development and marketing team, which has piqued the interest of blockchain industry veterans worldwide. Within just two months of entering operations, the company was able to acquire a global user base along with the introduction of various unique features. Trading needs reformity and support that we as a platform are definitely capable of providing.” MetaOneVerse recently introduced the Dapp wallet that supports a variety of blockchain networks including Ethereum&Binance Smart Chain. The company is already delivering on a positive note post getting listed on the LBank exchange and has a 4.5+ rating on play stores.
