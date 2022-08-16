Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new space station

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new space station

Russia's space agency on Monday unveiled for the first time a physical model of what a planned new Russian-built space station will look like, suggesting Moscow is serious about abandoning the International Space Station (ISS) and going it alone. Russia, in the throes of what some Kremlin hardliners believe is a historic rupture with the West sparked by sanctions imposed over what Moscow calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine, is rushing to reduce its dependency on Western nations and forge ahead on its own or cooperate with countries like China and Iran.

