Germany's Scholz plans to send more arms to Ukraine - source

Reuters | Toronto | Updated: 23-08-2022 20:16 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 20:16 IST
Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday that Germany planned to deliver further arms to Ukraine, worth more than 500 million euros ($498.55 million), a source told Reuters.

A participant at an online conference on Ukraine, which took place in Toronto, said that Germany planned to supply three additional Iris-T air defence systems, a dozen armoured recovery vehicles, 20 rocket launchers, precision ammunition and anti-drone systems.

The arms would be delivered in 2023, some possibly sooner, said the source, adding that Germany's parliamentary budget committee must still approve the supplies which Scholz described as a contribution to the modernization of Ukraine's armed forces. ($1 = 1.0029 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

