Left Menu

Apple chief privacy officer set to leave company for law firm -Bloomberg News

Apple Inc's Chief Privacy Officer Jane Horvath will be leaving the company soon to work at a law firm, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday citing people familiar with the matter.

Reuters | Updated: 31-08-2022 06:55 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 06:55 IST
Apple chief privacy officer set to leave company for law firm -Bloomberg News

Apple Inc's Chief Privacy Officer Jane Horvath will be leaving the company soon to work at a law firm, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday citing people familiar with the matter. Horvath, who joined Apple in 2011, is taking a job at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, the report said. (https://bloom.bg/3pVA6zI)

The iPhone maker's top privacy executive, who is also a lawyer, had previously served in key privacy roles at Alphabet Inc's Google the U.S. Department of Justice, as per her LinkedIn profile. Horvath was hired to formalize privacy practices after the 2011 "locationgate" scandal, in which iPhones were found to be gathering information about users' whereabouts.

The reported move by Horvath also comes after Apple upended the digital ad industry by introducing new iPhone privacy controls last year, which hurt the ability for firms like Meta and Snap to target and measure ads on their apps. Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

 Denmark
2
Plumber rapes woman, case registered

Plumber rapes woman, case registered

 India
3
New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Vision Zero Fund and Nike

New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Visio...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease treatment drug; Swiss drugs regulator approves first bivalent Covid-19 booster and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022