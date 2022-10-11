Left Menu

India bowl out South Africa for 99 in 3rd ODI

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2022 16:45 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 16:26 IST
India bowl out South Africa for 99 in 3rd ODI
Kuldeep Yadav Image Credit: Twitter (@BCCI)
  • Country:
  • India

Spinner Kuldeep Yadav snared four batters as India bowled out South Africa for a paltry 99 in the series-deciding third ODI here on Tuesday.

Spin trio of Yadav (4/18), Washinton Sundar (2/15) and Shahbaz Ahmed (2/32) shared eight wickets among them on a track that offered turn as the visitors' innings folded in just 27.1 overs.

Mohammed Siraj (2/17) also chipped with two wickets.

Heinrich Klaasen (34) top-scored for South Africa.

Brief Scores: South Africa: 99 all out in 27.1 overs (Heinrich Klaasen 34; Kuldeep Yadav 4/18).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-years away

Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-year...

 Global
2
India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

 United Arab Emirates
3
Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

 United States
4
32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022