India bowl out South Africa for 99 in 3rd ODI
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2022 16:45 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 16:26 IST
Spinner Kuldeep Yadav snared four batters as India bowled out South Africa for a paltry 99 in the series-deciding third ODI here on Tuesday.
Spin trio of Yadav (4/18), Washinton Sundar (2/15) and Shahbaz Ahmed (2/32) shared eight wickets among them on a track that offered turn as the visitors' innings folded in just 27.1 overs.
Mohammed Siraj (2/17) also chipped with two wickets.
Heinrich Klaasen (34) top-scored for South Africa.
Brief Scores: South Africa: 99 all out in 27.1 overs (Heinrich Klaasen 34; Kuldeep Yadav 4/18).
