Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit to launch first satellite in Europe within six weeks - Branson

Virgin Orbit to launch first satellite in Europe within six weeks - Branson

Richard Branson's small satellite service provider Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc will be doing its first launch from European soil within the next six weeks, its founder said on Tuesday. "Virgin Orbit can launch satellites into space from anywhere in the world into any orbit at a days notice," Branson said during a press conference in Milan.

