RISE, in Collaboration with ThriveDX, Hosts the Largest Cybersecurity Hackathon in India with Over 22,000 Participants

RISE, one the top upcoming EduTech players in India, hosted the largest cybersecurity hackathon in India, with over 22,000 participants, in collaboration with ThriveDX, the leading global cybersecurity education powerhouse. The winners got jobs at top companies and all gained cybersecurity skill sets necessary for the future four million open positions in cybersecurity. Cybersecurity skills are crucial for all organizations, and lacking talent to fill those positions leaves organizations vulnerable. Students in India, spanning from rural areas to big cities, participated in RISE’s hackathon challenge that lasted two months. The majority of the students had no previous cybersecurity experience, and after taking a few courses in the renowned ThriveDX bootcamp, they were able to learn critical skills and participate in the hackathon. The hackathon had over 22,000 participants, of whom 29% were women. Almost all of the students came from smaller cities and universities, proving that cybersecurity is one of the best technical fields for anyone and everyone without any experience in a technical field. All tiers of universities participated in the hackathon and some of the winners even came from lesser-known universities, demonstrating that grit and dedication can lead to winning solutions - regardless of the university. Vaibhavi Paliya from Lucknow, the 4th rank holder in the hackathon said, “I learned a lot of great things as a beginner. Things like what we need to learn about cybersecurity, cryptographic functions, how to secure our files, little tasks of forensics like file forensics or data forensics. It was really fun for me and the incentives offered by RISE and ThriveDX were really great.” “There are 4 million unfilled cyber jobs needing to be filled. With a mission to make cybersecurity education and careers more accessible, ThriveDX's Cybersecurity Bootcamps reskill individuals seeking careers in cybersecurity with the tools and know-how to land an entry-level job. It was so rewarding to know that 22,000 students not only participated, but winners received job offers from top companies in India,” said Roy Zur, CEO of ThriveDX Enterprise Division. “Cybersecurity as a career has immense potential not only in India but globally, and RISE wanted to drive enhanced awareness about and around this amongst the young tech talent in the country,” said Gaurav Bhatia, CEO of RISE. “The hackathon was an endeavor towards that direction. It was heartwarming to see that a lot of young talent came from Tier 2 cities and there was good participation by women and men alike. This is important in cybersecurity as a paucity of female talent comprises only 25% of the global cybersecurity workforce.” This hackathon also had 10 hiring partners, offered 25 internships and 25 full time job opportunities for the winners, as well as various scholarships for those participating. “One of our favorite parts was that 29% of all the participants identified as female in the hackathon. The gender disparity in tech in India is very stark. When we look at Cybersecurity, the difference is bigger with only 21% of Cybersecurity professionals in India being women. Having identified this gap at RISE, we want to promote women in tech through special scholarships for women and offer them opportunities to succeed,” said Khyaati Jain, V.P Operations & Strategy, RISE. To share insights on navigating a career in the tech industry, the latest cybersecurity trends, and how digital transformation is influencing how organizations address cyber risk, ThriveDX will be hosting a free virtual on Nov. 2-3, 2022. ThriveDX will welcome the world’s top industry leaders, talent experts and professionals from companies like Google, Microsoft, HubSpot, CompTIA, Amazon and other industry leaders. They’ll share insights on navigating a career in the tech industry, the latest cybersecurity trends, cybersecurity healthcare use cases, developer use cases and ethical hackers’ practical experiences. Register for free at thrivedx.vfairs.com. All sessions will be recorded and available to Summit attendees following the live broadcast. For more information and about the general services offered by RISE and ThriveDX, visit risewpu.com and thrivedx.com. About RISE Founded in April 2021, RISE has been set up with a mission to encourage and empower students across cities, strata, and societies to be socially and culturally aware leaders of the world. They help students to transform & succeed in the fields of technology, data science, analytics, artificial intelligence, public policy, cybersecurity, finance & accounting, fintech, global business administration, marketing research, and more. RISE also works with Universities and other higher education institutions by providing full stack services which enable them to go digital and increase their reach across geographies. Besides, and more significantly, RISE also provides scholarships for women in tech and discounted courses for the underprivileged. Each course is affordable and, crucially, is curated and taught by industry experts, thus increasing the chances of employability. Based out of Pune, with offices in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, and boasting an 80-member strong team, RISE is targeting a fourfold growth both in the number of courses and students in the coming financial year.

About ThriveDX ThriveDX is the #1 global leader in cybersecurity education, and an expert in providing cybersecurity training to upskill and reskill lifelong learners. Our teams are made up of military trained cyber experts, industry veterans and seasoned educators united to close the worldwide skills and talent gap in cybersecurity. Operating in two divisions - education and enterprise - ThriveDX’s award-winning solutions exist to bridge the skills gap and impact the talent shortage in the cybersecurity and overall tech industry. The Education sector partners with top-tier academic institutions, enterprises, and government branches globally to offer advanced, professional development programs in cybersecurity and digital technology. The Enterprise branch (formulated by companies formerly known as Cybint Solutions, Kontra Application Security, Lucy Security, ThriveDX Labs, and HackerU Pro), is a suite of products and services that cater to non-technical employees, developers, IT professionals and anyone in between. For more information, visit thrivedx.com.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)