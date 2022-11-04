Left Menu

Elon Musk to begin layoffs at Twitter: NYT

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 04-11-2022 07:54 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 07:54 IST
A week after billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk acquired Twitter, employee layoffs at the social media company are expected to get underway on Friday and about half of Twitter’s 7,500 workers appeared set to lose their jobs, according to a media report.

The New York Times, citing a companywide email, reported that Musk will “begin laying off Twitter employees on Friday”, exactly a week after he completed the USD 44 billion acquisition of the social media company and ousted CEO Parag Agrawal, legal executive Vijaya Gadde, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and General Counsel Sean Edgett.

The NYT report added that “Twitter employees were notified in the email that the layoffs were set to begin” and “workers were instructed to go home and not return to the offices on Friday as the cuts proceeded.” PTI YAS PMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

