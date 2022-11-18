Left Menu

North Korea rebuked as allied countries hold emergency meeting over missile launch

The missile, which landed just 200 kilometres (130 miles) off Japan, was capable of reaching the mainland United States, Japanese officials said. Meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting in Bangkok, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris called the launch a "brazen violation" of multiple U.N. resolutions and said North Korea's actions were destablising for security in the region.

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 18-11-2022 13:12 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 13:10 IST
North Korea rebuked as allied countries hold emergency meeting over missile launch
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Korea Rep

Leaders of the United States, South Korea, Japan and allied countries convened an emergency meeting during an Asian summit on Friday and condemned North Korea's firing of a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile, calling for a united response. The missile, which landed just 200 kilometres (130 miles) off Japan, was capable of reaching the mainland United States, Japanese officials said.

Meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting in Bangkok, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris called the launch a "brazen violation" of multiple U.N. resolutions and said North Korea's actions were destablising for security in the region. South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said the North's activities were illegal and "will never be tolerated", calling for a united front and a resolute response.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said such launches were occurring with "unprecedented high frequency" lately. "There is the possibly that North Korea will launch further missiles," he warned.

The incident came a day after a smaller missile launch by the North and its warning of "fiercer military responses" to the U.S. boosting its regional security presence. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said North Korea's move needed to be condemned "by all regions around the world", while Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese said the missile launches were "reckless actions".

"We stand with the world, and indeed with our allies, in opposing and condemning this action in the strongest possible terms," Albanese said. "And we stand ready to be part of a global response to this."

New Zealand leader Jacinda Ardern said she acknowledged the "anxiety, the deep concern, the security threat" felt in Japan and South Korea.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus

3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus

 India
2
To save salmon, U.S. approves largest dam removal in history

To save salmon, U.S. approves largest dam removal in history

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022