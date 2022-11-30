WNS Expands Presence in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh with New Delivery Center

Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, India – Business Wire India WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, today announced the launch of its newest delivery center in Visakhapatnam (Vizag), Andhra Pradesh. This center will further strengthen WNS’ existing capabilities in delivering digital-first industry-specific solutions for diverse industries, including Shipping and Logistics, Healthcare, Banking and Financial Services, Insurance and High-Tech and Professional Services.

On the occasion of the center’s inauguration, WNS’ Group CEO, Keshav R. Murugesh, said, “WNS’ new delivery center in Visakhapatnam marks our targeted expansion in this vibrant city. Starting with less than 50 employees in 2012, today we have grown our presence to more than 3,300 employees with over 2,000 employees added in the last two years alone. In addition to building a robust talent hub, WNS has also expanded the depth of services offered to clients globally from the Visakhapatnam center. The city offers the right talent mix with in-demand skill-sets including Cloud, Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence and Cybersecurity. The availability of talent and the Andhra Pradesh government’s steadfast support for the IT-BPM industry are catalyzing the city’s rapid growth as an IT-BPM destination of choice.” WNS’ new center is located at Vizag IT Park Ltd. VUDA Compound at the Siripuram Junction. WNS’ other facility is at the Tech Hub, Old Resapuvanipalem in Visakhapatnam. About WNS WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a leading Business Process Management (BPM) company. WNS combines deep industry knowledge with technology, analytics, and process expertise to co-create innovative, digitally led transformational solutions with over 400 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of BPM solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer experience services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of September 30, 2022, WNS had 57,503 professionals across 60 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in Canada, China, Costa Rica, India, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

