PureSoftware announces partnership with Databricks to empower businesses to unlock the power of integrated data ecosystem

The partnership will assist businesses to leverage the best of both worlds Data lakes and Data warehouses, to simplify structural complexities in data governance, data engineering, data sharing, data streaming, and data science besides managing large-scale data pipelines to access real-time insights.About PureSoftware PureSoftware is a global software products and digital services company that has been driving transformation for the worlds top organizations across multiple verticals, such as banking and financial services, telecom, healthcare, gaming, and entertainment.

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 13-12-2022 13:58 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 13:58 IST
PureSoftware, a global software products and services major announced its partnership with Databricks, a lakehouse company, excelling in enabling businesses to unify data and AI seamlessly to take data analytics potential to a new level. The Databricks Cloud Platform is designed for organizations that require an integrated view of data across multiple clouds and hybrid deployments, allowing businesses to make better decisions faster.

As a Databricks system integration partner, PureSoftware will combine the platform capabilities of Databricks with its data and AI expertise to create an integrated data ecosystem for both multi-cloud and hybrid cloud business models. The partnership will assist businesses to leverage the best of both worlds – Data lakes and Data warehouses, to simplify structural complexities in data governance, data engineering, data sharing, data streaming, and data science besides managing large-scale data pipelines to access real-time insights.

About PureSoftware PureSoftware is a global software products and digital services company that has been driving transformation for the world's top organizations across multiple verticals, such as banking and financial services, telecom, healthcare, gaming, and entertainment. Arttha, by PureSoftware, is a globally trusted financial technology platform. It helps businesses embrace digital solutions in the areas of consumer and MSME banking, agency/ branchless banking, digital lending, payments, BNPL and merchant management. Arttha5G, by PureSoftware is an ORAN-compliant 5G platform that enables companies to deploy digital RF front-end solutions for enhanced connectivity.

For more information, visit https://puresoftware.com/.

Media Contact: Amitabh Chaudhary amitabh.chaudhary@puresoftware.com Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1450649/PureSoftware_Logo.jpg

