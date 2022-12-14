Truecaller Launches Family Plan for Savings on Premium Subscriptions

While core features of Truecaller will always be free and unrestricted, a Premium subscription is a great option for those who want to extract the most from the service. Truecaller has now launched a Family Plan for subscriptions which allows a primary member to add up to four additional members to their plan. The Truecaller Premium Family Plan is available to all users for Rs 132 per month (or Rs. 925 per year). Family Plan can only be purchased by Android users at the moment. However, they can add any non premium users as part of their family, even if they use an iPhone. Existing Premium subscribers will need to upgrade to this plan if they want to add members to their plan. Customers have the option to choose a family of their choice including family members, friends or colleagues. Talking about the new initiative, Rishit Jhunjhunwala, MD, India at Truecaller, said, "We are excited to extend our subscription offering to many more by opening up plan sharing with Truecaller Family Plan. Truecaller's subscription offering is highly appreciated by power users because it is ad-free and unlocks several additional features. With the Family Plan, we want to make it affordable for Premium users to share this great experience with up to four additional family members.'' Subscription models are becoming increasingly popular globally and consumers have asked us for a cost-efficient way for them to offer Truecaller's Premium experience to their loved ones. As a Family Plan administrator, you can add four people to your plan and extend the Premium benefits of Truecaller for them to experience and enjoy. In many of our markets, it is common that one family member ensures all members are covered by various services and we are happy to now offer a convenient way to add Truecaller to that list," he added. Truecaller's Premium Connect plans offer a range of valuable benefits such as advanced spam-blocking, the ability to see who has viewed your Truecaller profile, a premium badge as well as an ad-free experience. With Family Plan, all existing benefits of the Premium subscription are carried across to the added members, without any sharing of data or personal information between the members and the administrator. Family plan is currently available worldwide on Android except in the United States. Truecaller will continue to refine the offering and availability to further expand the benefits of the product. About Truecaller Truecaller (TRUE B) is the leading global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication. We enable safe and relevant conversations between people and make it efficient for businesses to connect with consumers. Fraud and unwanted communication are endemic to digital economies, especially in emerging markets. We are on a mission to build trust in communication. Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for more than 330 million active users, with more than a billion downloads since launch and around 38 billion unwanted calls identified and blocked in 2021. Headquartered in Stockholm, since 2009, we are a Co-founder-led, entrepreneurial company, with a highly experienced management team. Truecaller has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 8 October 2021.

