MakeMaya received Excellence Awards for their tech services at Edu Leaders Summit 2022 by EduClouds

MakeMaya, a renowned full-service agency that delivers compelling and comprehensive communications services, was honored by Edu-Leaders Excellence Awards at the Edu Leaders Summit 2022. The summit was organized at a grand level on November 29th, 2022 at the Noida International University situated at Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The Edu Leaders Summit 2022 commenced at 10:00 am and was graced by Dr. Biswajit Saha, Director of CBSE who was invited to the Summit as the Guest of Honor. The mega Edu Leaders Summit 2022 was jointly organized by Educlouds with an aim to bring renowned Eduleaders & accomplished Academicians on a forum to discuss the Future of Education and Implementation of NEP 2020 in the Education Ecosystem of India. Mr. Sparsh Garg, CEO of LJ Clouds Private Limited (Trademark EduClouds) graced the occasion with their august presence and congratulated all the winners who were awarded under different categories for their exceptional performance. The Edu Leaders Summit 2022 also witnessed the presence of numerous eminent personalities from the field of Ed-tech, Fintech, Finance, Advertising & PR and Communications. Diplomats and Delegates from more than 7 countries were also present at the event. MakeMaya, an IT and Branding solutions provider company, was awarded the prestigious title of Edu-Leaders Excellence Awards for Technical Support and for creating a plethora of robust and dynamic Digital Portals towards the development and upliftment of the profound Education System of India. Elated Amit Sinha, Anil Singh, Niraj Parit and Aftab Raja, the Co-founders of MakeMaya, on being awarded the prestigious Edu-Leaders Excellence Awards, jointly stated, "It is indeed a happy occasion not just for the 4 of us but for the entire team of MakeMaya. We, at MakeMaya, believe in providing top-notch IT and Branding solutions to our clients that would assist them in their growth trajectory. From putting forth the latest technologies & best practices in IT & marketing to providing a plethora of branding solutions that are customizable and affordable, we ensure to deliver the best to our clients in this ever-evolving cut-throat competitive market. This Edu-Leaders Excellence Awards awarded to MakeMaya is a testimony and acknowledgement of the fact that we have so far been successful in our endeavors. We would also like to thank the jury for believing in us and bestowing us with such an honor." The Edu Leaders Summit 2022 organized at the well-known Noida International University also saw presence of World Record Holders and dignitaries from organizations like UGC, AICTE and NCERT. Additionally, the event was attended by more than 100 Edu-Leaders from 20+ states across India. MakeMaya, the winner of Edu-Leaders Excellence Awards, has also partnered with EduClouds to build an advanced E-learning platform. About MakeMaya MakeMaya is a Delhi-NCR-based IT and Marketing services provider agency that delivers compelling and comprehensive communications services, including Public Relations, Digital Marketing, Website Development, Content Creation, E-commerce Development, Graphic Designing and much more. Founded by Amit Sinha, Anil Singh, Niraj Parit and Aftab Raja, MakeMaya has created the first ever Sports Social Network, and has worked with 350+ clients so far. With a hard-working and dedicated team of experts who have worked extensively in the realm of IT and Marketing, they have successfully delivered 500+ projects.

