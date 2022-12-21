Uno Minda, South Korea's Asentec sign pact for design, manufacturing of wheel speed sensors
- Country:
- India
Auto components maker Uno Minda Ltd on Wednesday said it has entered into a technical license agreement with South Korea's Asentec Co Ltd for design, development, manufacturing and marketing of wheel speed sensors in India.
The agreement with Asentec, a leading global supplier of automotive sensors and actuators, will strengthen the company's advanced automotive sensors product portfolio, Uno Minda said in a statement.
The company had set up a separate division for automotive sensors a few years back, considering the rising demand of the evolving technology in sensor space, it added.
The division has come a long way since its inception with manufacturing of engine and exhaust sensors, transmission and suspension sensors and active safety and comfort sensors among others, it added.
Asentec, a subsidiary of Sejong Industrial, specialises in mobility parts centred on sensors and actuators with manufacturing facilities in Korea, Vietnam and China.
