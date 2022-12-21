Left Menu

Uno Minda, South Korea's Asentec sign pact for design, manufacturing of wheel speed sensors

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2022 19:26 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 19:26 IST
Uno Minda, South Korea's Asentec sign pact for design, manufacturing of wheel speed sensors
  • Country:
  • India

Auto components maker Uno Minda Ltd on Wednesday said it has entered into a technical license agreement with South Korea's Asentec Co Ltd for design, development, manufacturing and marketing of wheel speed sensors in India.

The agreement with Asentec, a leading global supplier of automotive sensors and actuators, will strengthen the company's advanced automotive sensors product portfolio, Uno Minda said in a statement.

The company had set up a separate division for automotive sensors a few years back, considering the rising demand of the evolving technology in sensor space, it added.

The division has come a long way since its inception with manufacturing of engine and exhaust sensors, transmission and suspension sensors and active safety and comfort sensors among others, it added.

Asentec, a subsidiary of Sejong Industrial, specialises in mobility parts centred on sensors and actuators with manufacturing facilities in Korea, Vietnam and China.

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-first trial; Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-millimetre hole

Science News Roundup: Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-fi...

 Global
2
ICTP–IAEA College launches virtual course on fusion applications

ICTP–IAEA College launches virtual course on fusion applications

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-millimetre hole; Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-first trial

Science News Roundup: Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-mil...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca wins EU backing for heart drug, but suffers lung cancer setback; China's capital Beijing to speed up imports of COVID drugs - official and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca wins EU backing for heart drug, but suffers...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022