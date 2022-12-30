South Korea's test flight of solid-propellant space launch vehicle successful - ministry
30-12-2022
South Korea conducted a successful test flight of a solid-propellant space launch vehicle, the country's defence ministry said on Friday.
Earlier on Friday, South Korean media reported multiple citings of an unidentified flying object over the country's airspace. In June, South Korea's second test launch of its domestically produced, liquid-engine Nuri rocket successfully placed several satellites in orbit, taking a major step in progressing its space programme.
