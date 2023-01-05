Susanth Kurunthil assumes office as Infopark CEO

Susanth Kurunthil has taken charge as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Infopark.

Kurunthil has a diverse experience of 30 years in the IT industry and has served as the country head of a US-based software company, Infopark said.

Kurunthil took charge on Wednesday.

''In addition to being an entrepreneur and successfully running three companies, he has also worked in various roles including being a software developer and a consultant,'' Infopark said in a release.

Kurunthil completed his B Tech in Computer Science from Government Engineering College, Thrissur and holds an MBA from San Jose State University, USA.

Infopark is an information technology park situated in Kochi.

