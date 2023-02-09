Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

Quick service restaurant operator Devyani International Ltd on Thursday reported a 7.63 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 71.03 crore for the third quarter ended December 2022.

The company, which is the largest franchisee of Yum Brands in India -- including Pizza Hut and KFC, had reported a net profit of Rs 65.99 crore in the year-ago period.

Its revenue from operations in the third quarter of the current fiscal rose 26.61 per cent to Rs 790.59 crore against Rs 624.42 crore in the year-ago period, Devyani International Ltd (DIL) said in a regulatory filing.

This was led by a ''continued strong momentum in store additions and volume growth assisted performance,'' DIL in its earnings statement.

DIL's total expenses in the latest quarter were 29.02 per cent higher at Rs 725.10 crore year-on-year.

The company ''continued the momentum in new store additions – opened 81 net new stores in Q3 FY23, taking the total count to 1,177 as of 31st December 2022,'' it said.

It was operating 103 stores of Costa Coffee as of December 2022.

DIL also operates 36 stores of KFC in Nigeria and 21 stores of KFC and Pizza Hut in Nepal.

Its Chairman Ravi Jaipuria said innovation remains a strong pillar of growth strategy across the brands' portfolio.

''We remain bullish on our brands and the Indian market. We believe that the current consumer demand slowdown is transient and once inflation stabilises, we expect consumer spending to improve, which will help our businesses.

''In the meantime, we remain focused on refining our processes, maintaining product quality and enhancing our execution capabilities,'' he said. Shares of DIL closed at Rs 159.25 apiece on BSE, up 0.25 per cent from the previous close.

