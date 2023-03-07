Left Menu

Dr Reddy's Lab recalls over 4,000 bottles of generic drug in US

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2023 17:53 IST | Created: 07-03-2023 16:59 IST
Dr Reddy's Laboratories is recalling over 4,000 bottles of a generic drug in the US due to a packaging error.

The Hyderabad-based drug major is recalling 4,320 bottles of Tacrolimus Capsules which are used to prevent the body from rejecting a transplanted organ.

New Jersey-based Dr Reddy's Laboratories Inc, a unit of the company, is recalling the affected lot due to ''Presence of one Tacrolimus 1 mg capsule co-mingled in a bottle containing and labeled as Tacrolimus 0.5 mg capsules,'' USFDA said in its latest Enforcement Report.

The affected lot was produced at the company's Bachupally-based manufacturing plant and marketed in the US by its American arm.

Dr Reddy's initiated the Class II nationwide recall on February 8 this year.

As per USFDA, a Class II recall is initiated in a situation in which use of, or exposure to, a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.

