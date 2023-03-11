Ker-based automotive software company Acsia, acquires German start-up

Acsia Technologies Private Limited, a technopark-based global automotive software technology and research company has acquired Arctictern Solutions GmbH, a German automotive software services start-up.

Acsia, which delivers end-to-end solutions and services for auto-makers and Tier-1 suppliers for Software Defined Vehicles (SDVs) has acquired the German entity which is based out of Karlsruhe and expects to partner with more car makers and Tier-1 for software development, technology consulting and cloud services.

As part of its facility expansion, Acsia has signed up for a much bigger office space spanning approximately 85,000 Sqft at the Embassy Niagara Building inside Technopark Phase III here. ''The acquisition is part of Acsia's expansion plans in the global automotive software and technology market,'' the company said in a release.

Speaking on the acquisition, Jijimon, founder and CEO of Acsia, said the decision was made as part of executing the business strategy and thus expanding the company's global customer footprint. ''From electric vehicles to autonomous driving, the European region is one of the world's most exciting markets for vehicle innovations and we want to strengthen our presence right at the heart of where such innovations and investments take place,'' Jijimon said. He said the acquisition will also allow the company to offer world-class engineering and consulting services closer to customers in the region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)