CII launches centre of excellence for innovation, entrepreneurship, startups in Hyderabad

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-03-2023 20:08 IST | Created: 16-03-2023 20:08 IST
The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Thursday launched a Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Startups' (CII CIES) at T-Hub (an innovation ecosystem) in Hyderabad.

The centre launched in partnership with Telangana government and Pratiksha Trust was inaugurated by Telangana Information Technology Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan with Infosys co-founder and Axilor Ventures chairman Kris Gopalakrishnan and other senior industry leaders, a release from CII said.

The CII CIES is an industry-led initiative that works to increase the odds of entrepreneurial success in India by using its reach and resources to bridge critical gaps such as capacity, resources and linkages, through targeted programmes and interventions, it said.

The CII launched the CIES initiative in 2020 as a corporate-driven resource platform that enables the growth of successful start-ups in India.

The resource platform has translated to a Co-creating, Co-innovating workspace, in 2023 with the launch of the CII CIES Centre in T-Hub with a 200-seater world class facility with plug-n-play workspaces, ideation labs, workspaces, mentoring and innovation labs, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

