Missile fired from Ukrainian-held territory downed over Crimean town -Russian-installed governor

A missile fired from Ukrainian-held territory was shot down over the Black Sea town of Feodosia in Russian-controlled Crimea, the Moscow-installed head of Crimea's administration said on Saturday.

Russia forcibly annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 after a pro-Moscow president was toppled amid mass street protests. Kyiv has vowed to recapture the Black Sea peninsula along with all other Ukrainian territory occupied by Russian forces. "A missile launched from Ukraine was shot down over Feodosia," Sergei Aksyonov said on Telegram, without providing any detail on the kind of projectile in question.

Russia's TASS news agency quoted an adviser to Aksyonov, Oleg Kryuchkov, as saying that debris had fallen in a Crimean town, but no damage or casualties had been reported. Reuters could not immediately verify the reports and it was unclear how Ukraine could have attempted such a strike.

Feodosia, located in the east of Crimea, is almost 300 kilometers (186 miles) from the nearest Ukrainian-held area. Kyiv, which had no immediate comment on Saturday, is not publicly known to possess missiles with that range. Russian-installed officials in Crimea have previously accused Ukrainian forces of drone attacks, though Kyiv has typically refrained from claiming responsibility.

U.S.-supplied HIMARS rockets used by Ukraine have a range of 80 kilometers (50 miles). Washington has promised to supply GLSDB-guided smart bombs which have a range of 150 kilometers (93 miles), but Kyiv has not yet confirmed receipt of those. Russia in late March said it had

shot down a U.S.-supplied GLSDB-guided smart bomb fired by Ukrainian forces for the first time, without disclosing where.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)