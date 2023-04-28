OneRare Partners with Get Fudo to Bring you the Future of Food Discovery

OneRare is excited to announce that Get Fudo-the ultimate Food Discovery platform-is entering the Foodverse. Get Fudo is a one-stop destination that meets all requirements of any F&B Business. It helps restaurants acquire more customers, more revenue, and full control over their success. OneRare and Get Fudo will be joining forces to provide an unmatched level of service and support to foodies worldwide, giving them the best of both worlds! Get Fudo is committed to helping its partner restaurants-including La Pino's Pizza, Chandni Chowk, Kawaii, Papaji and many others. It is undeniable that having a virtual space in the World's largest Foodverse will greatly increase the growth of these food businesses. Having an online presence will help restaurants gain recognition from the global food audience, while facilitating their customers with enhanced browsing and exploring experiences.

To take these experience a notch up, Get Fudo is partnering with OneRare bringing 12 Dishes, 1 from each of their partner restaurant as Digital Collectibles.

Get Fudo will be releasing 12 unique dish NFTs from its select partner restaurants. These will be available to mint to global foodies in an indulging gameplay. Each Dish NFT will hold real-life use cases and can be swapped for real meals & deals at partner restaurants or at the Get Food experience centre in the Foodverse.

Talking to Get Fudo's Co-founder about this partnership, Mr. Tilesh Chudasama, Co-founder, Get Fudo, said, "We are very excited about our partnership with OneRare, this will give our restaurant partners an entry into the Foodverse and give them an online presence in the virtual world." About Get Fudo GetFudo is a platform that enables end customers to discover all the discounts and offers their favourite restaurants provide for online ordering, takeaway, and table reservations. By aggregating and displaying these deals across different platforms, GetFudo empowers customers to make informed decisions and choose the best options for their dining needs. Website About OneRare OneRare is the World's first Food Metaverse, aka, Foodverse. We are creating the first-ever Virtual World for the global Food & Beverage Industry, that celebrates Food in Web3. With an immersive gaming experience, virtual restaurants, chef experiences and more. Image: OneRare Partners with Get Fudo to bring you the future of Food Discovery

