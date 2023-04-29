Left Menu

Turkey's Baykar plans production of new air combat drone next year

"It is designed to be a highly autonomous, under human purview of course, air-to-air combat vehicle" said Bayraktar, who led the design of the 15-meter-long jet-powered UCAV. "In a sense, the Kizilelma expresses a whole new future for combat aviation." Baykar plans to begin production in small quantities next year.

Reuters | Istanbul | Updated: 29-04-2023 13:46 IST | Created: 29-04-2023 13:39 IST
Turkey's Baykar plans production of new air combat drone next year
Representative Image (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkish defence firm Baykar aims to begin production of its new unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) next year which is already attracting international interest, its chairman Selcuk Bayraktar said. Baykar has come to prominence internationally in recent years because of the company's light drone TB-2, which has been used in Ukraine, Azerbaijan and North Africa and has been a huge export success, catapulting the firm to becoming one of the largest Turkish defence exporters.

Named Kizilelma, the drone expands the company's product range from slow, ground attack drones to fast and agile autonomous ones that work alongside fighter jets. "It is designed to be a highly autonomous, under human purview of course, air-to-air combat vehicle" said Bayraktar, who led the design of the 15-meter-long jet-powered UCAV.

"In a sense, the Kizilelma expresses a whole new future for combat aviation." Baykar plans to begin production in small quantities next year. Kizilelma made its first flight in December and began formation flight tests with Baykar's other drones this month.

The craft is ready to begin test flights alongside piloted jets. Deployment on Turkey's amphibious ship is scheduled for next year. There is already demand from abroad for the new drone, though its specialised capabilities mean it can be sent to less export markets.

Bayraktar, who is married to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's daughter, spoke on the sidelines of an aerospace and technology festival organised by his own foundation. High profile military projects have figured prominently in Erdogan's election campaign and Bayraktar said he sees the drone as the culmination of a national aspiration and a product "where we tell the world that our country is not only a player but also a game maker."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID drug sales decline; AbbVie posts weak sales of newer drugs as Humira faces fresh competition, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces hurdles; US FDA approves Pfizer's next-generation pneumococcal vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces h...

 Global
3
Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as black holes

Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as bl...

 Global
4
(Update: Launch scrubbed) Watch Live: SpaceX's Falcon Heavy set to launch tonight with three satellites aboard

(Update: Launch scrubbed) Watch Live: SpaceX's Falcon Heavy set to launch to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Data: How Azure and Power BI Can Transform Your Business

The Dark Side of Technology: Understanding Cyberbullying and How to Put an End to It

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023