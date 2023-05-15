AGON by AOC secures number 1 spot as the world's leading gaming monitor brand

AGON by AOC – leading gaming monitor and IT accessories brand – proudly announces its position as the world's number one gaming monitor brand, as declared by the IDC Quarterly Gaming Tracker report for Q4/2022. The gaming-focussed sub-brand of the display specialist AOC, AGON by AOC, has outpaced its competitors to secure the top spot on the global gaming monitor market, thanks to the cutting-edge technologies offered (such as MiniLED and DisplayHDR 1400), exceptional performance (with refresh rates up to 360 Hz), and unwavering commitment to providing the ultimate gaming experience. AGON by AOC has captured the top spot in the global gaming monitor market with a 29% market share, surpassing all other brands. AGON by AOC: Unleashing the ultimate gaming experience worldwide In the last year, AGON by AOC launched its 5th generation of AGON monitors with refreshed designs as well as fast, responsive panels, and introduced brand-new technologies in its AGON PRO line-up.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Atul Jasra, Country Head-India, AOC (TPV Technology India Pvt. Ltd.) said, ''We are thrilled to have been recognized as the #1 gaming monitor brand in the world. AOC has always been at the forefront of introducing new technologies in the monitor & IT industry, such as curved displays and ultra-wide monitors, which have revolutionized the way people work and play. All of these factors have contributed to AOC's success and led to this incredible achievement. India is a rapidly growing market for gaming, and we are committed to providing Indian gamers with the best gaming experience possible with our new range of monitors. We are truly grateful for the trust and support that gamers around the world have placed in our products.'' AGON by AOC offers a comprehensive line-up of gaming monitors, which appeals to a wide range of gamers with its three sub-categories: • AOC GAMING: Designed for casual and core gamers, these monitors accommodate players of all skill levels, from content creators and streamers to those who relish the thrill of exploration and adventure. The AOC GAMING line emphasizes the importance of the gaming experience itself, providing diverse options that cater to gamers' varying moods and interests. The AOC GAMING category offers a value-focussed approach to deliver high-quality, high-performance monitors to a mass audience of entry-level as well as intermediate gamers, with products such as the renowned 24G2SPU, 25G3ZM or U28G2XU2 monitors.

• AGON: Tailored to mainstream and hardcore gamers, the AGON line-up serves competitive players who aspire to become heroes in the gaming scene, like their favourite streamer or top esports players. With a premium design and useful extra features, AGON monitors excel in providing a seamless and immersive gaming experience for multiplayer esports titles, such as shooter and MOBA games. AGON's 5th generation monitors offer custom designed monitors such as the League of Legends branded AG275QXL, or the latest 32-inch AG325QZN/EUwith a 240 Hz refresh rate and response times as low as 1 ms GtG, empowering competitive gamers to unleash their true capabilities with fast reflexes and fast decision-making.

• AGON PRO: Crafted for high-end gamers, AGON PRO monitors minister to high-level content creators, influencers and professional esports athtletes, such as the renowned G2 Esports, RNG and Furia Esports teams sponsored by AGON by AOC, who demand thebest in gaming technology. These individuals are driven by competition, strive to achieve personal bests, and seek superior features, exceptional performance, as well as unparalleled quality to indulge their passion for gaming. AGON PRO monitors deliver an unmatched experience for popular esports, shooter, MOBA and similar titles. AGON PRO models come with cutting-edge technologies such as MiniLED backlighting to achieve 1000 nits brightness and localized dimming zones (AG274QZM), or high refresh rates of up to 360 Hz and pro tools such as the NVIDIA Reflex Analyzer (AG254FG). Thanks to built-in features such as a KVM switch and USB-C connectivity (AG324UX), these models improve productivity for content creators and professionals, whilst included add-ons such as the Screen Shield (in selected models) or QuickSwitch controller vastly improve the gaming experience, whether on stage at esports tournaments or in the comfort of one's own living room. Stay tuned for AGON PRO's 6th generation of monitors that will bring long-awaited technologies to gamers worldwide.

In addition to this, AGON by AOC in partnership with Riot Games recently announced the availability of AGON PRO AG275QXL – AGON League of Legends Edition in India, the first monitor inspired by League of Legends and its iconic Hextech technology which is now available in both online and offline channels.

AGON by AOC extends its heartfelt gratitude to the gaming community and customers for their trust and continued support. The brand pledges to maintain its relentless pursuit of innovation, ensuring that gamers are equipped with the best tools to conquer their favorite games.

About AOC Founded in 1967, AOC is a globally leading monitor and IT accessories brand and a subsidiary of TPV Technology Limited, the world's largest LCD manufacturer. AOC's comprehensive product portfolio provides innovative, ergonomic, environmentally conscious and stylish solutions for professional as well as personal applications.

The sub-brand of AOC, AGON by AOC, offers one of the world's strongest portfolios of high-performance gaming monitors and a complete ecosystem of gaming accessories grouped in three categories: AOC GAMING for core gamers, AGON for competitive gamers and AGON PRO for esports enthusiasts and professional esports players. Since 2020 AGON by AOC has been one of the leading gaming monitor brands and a top choice of gamers worldwide.

