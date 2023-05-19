Left Menu

Strides Pharma Science receives EIR for Puducherry facility from USFDA

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2023 13:28 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 13:26 IST
Strides Pharma Science receives EIR for Puducherry facility from USFDA
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

Strides Pharma Science Ltd on Friday said it has received an establishment inspection report (EIR) from the US health regulator for its Puducherry manufacturing facility.

The US Food and Drug Administration issues an EIR on closure of inspection of an establishment that is the subject of an FDA or FDA-contracted scrutiny.

The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has closed the inspection conducted between February 20-24, 2023 and has classified the facility from official action indicated (OAI) to voluntary action indicated (VAI), Strides Pharma Science said in a regulatory filing.

The company has received an EIR from the USFDA, it said.

Earlier, the USFDA had classified Strides' Puducherry facility as OAI in May 2019, followed by issuing a warning letter to this site in July 2019.

The Puducherry facility caters to the US, other regulated markets, and institutional businesses and produces finished dosage formulation products across multiple dosage formats.

''Consequent to this reclassification by the USFDA, the filed abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) from this facility will now start receiving approvals,'' the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

 Global
2
Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Earth-sized alien planet gripped by widespread volcanism; Spain's PLD Space plans first rocket launch before the end of May and more

Science News Roundup: Earth-sized alien planet gripped by widespread volcani...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA advisers discuss Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA advisers discuss Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023