Sun Pharma gets China NMPA approval for plaque psoriasis

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Tuesday said its new drug application (NDA) of tildrakizumab injection used in the treatment of plaque psoriasis was approved by the Chinese health authority.

The product under the brand name Ilumetri has been approved by China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA), Sun Pharma said in a statement.

Ilumetri is indicated for the treatment of adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis, who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy. In June 2019, the Mumbai-based drug major out-licensed tildrakizumab to a subsidiary of China Medical System Holdings Limited (CMS) for development, regulatory filings and commercialisation of the product in Greater China.

Tildrakizumab Injection has also been approved for marketing in the US, EU, Japan, UK, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, Hong Kong and other countries/regions under the brands of Ilumya and Ilumetri in different geographies.

Psoriasis is a chronic immune disease that appears on the skin. It affects around 125 million people worldwide.

