Left Menu

Sun Pharma gets China NMPA approval for plaque psoriasis

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2023 19:03 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 19:03 IST
Sun Pharma gets China NMPA approval for plaque psoriasis

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Tuesday said its new drug application (NDA) of tildrakizumab injection used in the treatment of plaque psoriasis was approved by the Chinese health authority.

The product under the brand name Ilumetri has been approved by China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA), Sun Pharma said in a statement.

Ilumetri is indicated for the treatment of adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis, who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy. In June 2019, the Mumbai-based drug major out-licensed tildrakizumab to a subsidiary of China Medical System Holdings Limited (CMS) for development, regulatory filings and commercialisation of the product in Greater China.

Tildrakizumab Injection has also been approved for marketing in the US, EU, Japan, UK, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, Hong Kong and other countries/regions under the brands of Ilumya and Ilumetri in different geographies.

Psoriasis is a chronic immune disease that appears on the skin. It affects around 125 million people worldwide.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; Plastic recycling in focus as treaty talks get underway in Paris

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; Plast...

 Global
2
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India
3
Switzerland's Social Democrats propose shrinking UBS

Switzerland's Social Democrats propose shrinking UBS

Switzerland
4
Libya court sentences 23 to death, 14 to life imprisonment for ISIL campaign

Libya court sentences 23 to death, 14 to life imprisonment for ISIL campaign

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023