Left Menu

US, Europe working on voluntary AI code of conduct as calls grow for regulation

The United States and Europe are drawing up a voluntary code of conduct for artificial intelligence, a top European Union official said Wednesday, as the developing technology triggers warnings about the risks it poses to humanity and growing calls for regulation.The voluntary code would bridge the gap while the 27-nation EU works on groundbreaking AI rules that wont take effect for up to three years, European Commission Vice President Margrethe Vestager said at a meeting of the EU-U.S. Trade and Technology Council, which is jointly led by American and European officials.We need accountable artificial intelligence.

PTI | London | Updated: 31-05-2023 21:53 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 21:53 IST
US, Europe working on voluntary AI code of conduct as calls grow for regulation

The United States and Europe are drawing up a voluntary code of conduct for artificial intelligence, a top European Union official said Wednesday, as the developing technology triggers warnings about the risks it poses to humanity and growing calls for regulation.

The voluntary code would bridge the gap while the 27-nation EU works on groundbreaking AI rules that won't take effect for up to three years, European Commission Vice President Margrethe Vestager said at a meeting of the EU-U.S. Trade and Technology Council, which is jointly led by American and European officials.

"We need accountable artificial intelligence. Generative AI is a complete game changer,'' Vestager said, adding that a draft of the code was expected within weeks.

She said officials will seek feedback from industry players, invite parties to sign up and promised "very, very soon a final proposal for industry to commit to voluntarily,'' she said at a press conference after the council's meeting in Sweden.

The council has "an important role to play in helping establish voluntary codes of conduct that would be open to all like-minded countries," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. The breathtaking rise of generative AI systems such as ChatGPT has dazzled users with their capability to mimic human responses while stirring fears about the risks they pose, setting off a global debate about how to design guardrails for the technology. Scientists and tech leaders warned that mitigating AI risks should be a global priority because it could lead to human extinction, according to a statement posted online Tuesday and signed by hundreds of experts. Sam Altman, CEO of ChatGPT maker OpenAI, signed that statement and has suggested that AI should be regulated by a U.S. or international agency. The EU is at the forefront of the global movement to regulate artificial intelligence with its sweeping AI Act. The legislation is set for final negotiations, with political approval expected by year's end.

But those rules won't take effect for two to three years "in the best possible case," while AI technology is developing "by the month," Vestager said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

 India
4
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023