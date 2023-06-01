Left Menu

North Korean leader's sister slams US for criticizing failed satellite launch

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 01-06-2023 07:44 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 07:44 IST
North Korean leader's sister slams US for criticizing failed satellite launch

The powerful sister of North Korean Kim Jong Un on Thursday accused the United States of ''gangster-like'' hypocrisy for criticizing her country's failed launch of a military spy satellite and insisted a successful launch will be made soon.

Kim Yo Jong said North Korea's efforts to acquire space-based reconnaissance capabilities were a legitimate exercise of its sovereign right and restated the country's rejection of UN Security Council resolutions that ban it from conducting any launch involving ballistic missile technology.

Her comments on state media came a day after the rocket carrying the satellite failed. North Korea said the rocket lost thrust after a stage separation and crashed in waters off the Korean Peninsula's western coast.

Washington, South Korea and Japan had quickly criticized the launch. Adam Hodge, a spokesperson at the US National Security Council, said Washington strongly condemns the North Korean launch because it used banned ballistic missile technology, raised tensions and risked destabilizing security in the region and beyond.

In her statement, Kim Yo Jong briefly mentioned Hodge's comments before saying the United States ''is letting loose a hackneyed gibberish prompted by its brigandish and abnormal thinking.'' ''If the DPRK's satellite launch should be particularly censured, the US and all other countries, which have already launched thousands of satellites, should be denounced. This is nothing but sophism of self-contradiction,'' she said, using the initials of North Korea's formal name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

She noted how the United States closely monitors the North through its own reconnaissance satellites and other aerial assets, calling the Americans a ''group of gangsters'' who would deem it as ''illegal and threatening'' had North Korea attempted to send a satellite into space by balloon.

''The far-fetched logic that only the DPRK should not be allowed to do so according to the (UN Security Council's) resolution' which bans the use of ballistic rocket technology irrespective of its purpose, though other countries are doing so, is clearly a gangster-like and wrong one of seriously violating the DPRK's right to use space and illegally oppressing it,'' she said.

''It is certain that the DPRK's military reconnaissance satellite will be correctly put on space orbit in the near future and start its mission,'' she added.

Citing what she described as US hostility toward the North, Kim reiterated that Pyongyang has no intent to reengage in negotiations with Washington, which have stalemated since 2019 because of disagreements over crippling US-led sanctions imposed over the North's nuclear weapons and missiles programme.

Wednesday's launch extended a provocative run in North Korean military demonstrations, including the test-firings of around 100 missiles since the start of 2022 that underscored Kim Jong Un's attempts to acquire dual ability to conduct nuclear strikes on both the US mainland and South Korea.

Wednesday's failed launch raised security jitters in South Korea and Japan, where residents in some areas were briefly urged to take shelter shortly after the launch. South Korea's military later salvaged an object presumed to be part of the North Korean rocket in waters 200 kilometers west of the southwestern island of Eocheongdo and plans to analyze the technology.

The International Maritime Organization's maritime safety committee adopted a rare resolution Wednesday denouncing North Korea for conducting launches without proper notification, which have ''seriously threatened the safety of seafarers and international shipping.'' Japan's coast guard, which coordinates and distributes navigational warnings in the region, wasn't notified by North Korea until Monday, although such warnings should be made no less than five days in advance. The IMO said it ''urgently calls upon (North Korea) to cease unlawful and unannounced ballistic missile launches across international shipping lanes.'' A military spy satellite is one of several high-tech weapons systems that Kim has publicly vowed to develop to bolster his nuclear deterrent in the face of US sanctions and pressure. Other weapons on his wish list include a multi-warhead missile, a nuclear submarine, a solid-propellant intercontinental ballistic missile and a hypersonic missile.

While North Korea with past long-range missile and rocket tests has shown it can put satellites in space, it's less clear whether its technology has advanced enough to meet its stated goal of using satellites to monitor US and South Korean military activities in real time.

The two Earth-observation satellites it placed in orbit in 2012 and 2016 never transmitted imagery back to North Korea, foreign experts say. And analysts say the new device displayed recently in state media appeared too small and crudely designed to process and transfer high-resolution imagery.

The UN Security Council imposed economic sanctions on North Korea over its previous satellite and ballistic missile launches, but it has failed to punish the North over its recent tests. The council's permanent members China and Russia have continuously rejected US-led efforts to toughen sanctions on Pyongyang, underscoring a divide deepened over Russia's war on Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care for patients: Kamineni of Apollo Hospitals

Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care ...

 India
4
SpaceX launches new batch of Starlink satellites to orbit

SpaceX launches new batch of Starlink satellites to orbit

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023