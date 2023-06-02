Exciting Announcement: Konstant Infosolutions Spotlit as Top Web Development Company by G2

New Delhi (India), June 2: We are thrilled to announce that eminent research and review firm, G2, paneled up and listed us as one of the top web development companies in the world. We are obliged and grateful for this honor. Our experts bring a unique blend of technical expertise and management consulting prowess. We started as computer nerds, creating small web development projects here and there, and successfully transitioned into the world of consultancy, making our mark as a trusted service provider to the top-tier organization. With over 20 years of experience in education, finance, banking, on-demand, hospitality, logistics, entertainment, travel, media, healthcare, ecommerce, retail, B2B, transportation, automobile, event and ticketing, directory, and organization across technology sectors across Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East/Africa regions, we have consistently delivered exceptional insights and strategies. Directors enjoin, ''Konstant has fueled many websites for small and large business groups, including modern web development trends like progressive web apps, single page applications, artificial intelligence, chatbots, virtual assistants, and voice optimization. Konstant's best web developers assimilate the listed skills and follow Agile methodologies while building sites.'' Konstant is endeavoring to stay ahead of the competition by optimizing its web development projects by following the latest technologies and web development trends. G2 indexed a list of web development companies to help businesses and organizations to develop fully-featured websites according to ongoing trends. These website developers are exceptional in what they do and offer better user experiences and help businesses remain competitive in their niche. How We Came Through With Flying Colors After Intensive Research? Engaging web developers to create a website for any business of any size, location, and domain was important. They were nit-picked by the web developers after checking their previous experience, speaking to like-minded people, and receiving recommendations. They approached development experts, looked at their work samples, and understood the business requirements and how their work helped the organization achieve its desired goals. Furthermore, testimonials from top clients were traced with whom we were associated. The next crucial step in determining their potential was how the best web development companies should manage the projects. G2 looked after the design, appearance, and functionality of the website. They contemplated whether the development teams had a specific process for the initial phase and what type of intimation they needed to provide. What Was Likable? Mobile compatibility, user-friendliness, accessibility to all users, well-planned information architecture, well-formatted content that is easy to scan, fast load times, browser consistency, effective navigation, and good error handling were the essential milestones to check. The website should look good on various browsers, screen resolutions, and sizes. G2 was mindful of the fact that digital security is of primary concern. Certain regulations must be in place if there is a need to process payment online. They measured how the best web development company charged - fixed, hourly, contractual, part-time, full-time, or customizable. Did they charge extra for adding additional functionality? Or to make improvements? Or for ongoing support? Or for maintenance? Moreover, scalability, support, and maintenance were a deep concern. It ensured that the chosen development company could cope with the increased demand. It further ensures that the third-party or developer support can maintain it. They ascertained what they could commit regarding uptime, whether service credits would be a meaningful remedy, or whether the development company needed to switch providers. Last but not least, the best development company on G2's list of top web developers had to be licensed with a registered domain name. So if you are hiring a web developer and need legal support, visit www.g2.com/categories/web-developers and refer to why Konstant Infosolutions is the best web development company.

We thank G2 for recognizing our efforts and our clients' continued support. We look forward to continuing our journey and delivering the best possible solutions to our clients. About G2 G2 is a globally acclaimed review and research firm that has extended its efforts to match service seekers with service providers. Their ratings and rankings have helped IT companies to boost their market share, acquisition statistics, and brand awareness. It is the largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 80 million people annually—including employees at all Fortune 500 companies—use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. About Konstant Infosolutions Konstant is a mobile and web development agency with 20+ years of experience in web and mobile application development for global clients. We have worked across various industries and technologies and have unique solutions for every customer's needs. At Konstant Infosolutions, we are committed to delivering innovative and customized solutions to our clients, and this recognition is a great motivation for us to continue our efforts to exceed client expectations and deliver exceptional results. Konstant Infosolutions named among Top Web Development Companies by ITFirms too.

