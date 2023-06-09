Left Menu

AI's potential in enhancing India's tech ecosystem vast: PM Modi

We welcome all collaborations that can accelerate our digital transformation for empowering our citizens, he tweeted, describing the conversation with Altman as insightful.Earlier, Altman said in a tweet, Great conversation with narendramodi discussing indias incredible tech ecosystem and how the country can benefit from ai.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2023 10:44 IST | Created: 09-06-2023 10:39 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and said on Friday that artificial intelligence's potential in enhancing India's tech ecosystem is vast, among the youth in particular. ''We welcome all collaborations that can accelerate our digital transformation for empowering our citizens,'' he tweeted, describing the conversation with Altman as insightful.

Earlier, Altman said in a tweet, ''Great conversation with @narendramodi discussing india's incredible tech ecosystem and how the country can benefit from ai. Really enjoyed all my meetings with people in the @PMOIndia.'' Modi replied, ''Thank you for the insightful conversation @sama. The potential of AI in enhancing India's tech ecosystem is indeed vast and that too among the youth in particular. We welcome all collaborations that can accelerate our digital transformation for empowering our citizens.''

