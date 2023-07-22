India’s Leading Brand Building and Advertising Company Lowe Lintas Launches Lowe Lintas DX

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India With an aim to redefine the landscape of digital brand building, Lowe Lintas, one of India's premier brand-building and advertising institutions has announced the launch of Lowe Lintas DX, a digital creative unit, offering advanced strategic and creative services specifically designed for long-term brand building in the digital spheres.

The ever-evolving digital landscape where innovation and data-driven insights dictate marketing decisions, Lowe Lintas DX envisions a transformative journey for brands. The vision is to augment digital strategies and solutions by harnessing the power of ideas to craft distinctive and impactful campaigns. The aim is to lead the way in pivoting the digital realm, where the convergence of creativity and innovation redefines the future of brands.

Working with brands, offering creative services, digital tech production, and valuable insights on digital consumers, Lowe Lintas DX team will leverage strategic support from Meta in India to create thought leadership resources for developing campaigns. The collaboration marks the first for MullenLowe Global internationally and will entail Lowe Lintas and Meta experts to support brand-building programs, Reels, and creative best practices. With Meta in India, the team will also be able to work with Instagram and Facebook creators and Meta’s AR and VR partners. In today's ever-expanding digital landscape, where consumers hold significant influence and digital spending takes precedence over other platforms, Meta will provide vital support to Lowe Lintas DX. This strategic support will empower Lowe Lintas DX to navigate the evolving marketing dynamics, harness the power of digital, social media, and commerce, and cultivate profound and unique brand experiences at every stage of customer engagement.

Said Arun Srinivas, Director and Head of Ads Business for Meta in India, “With digital emerging as one the biggest advertising medium in the country, there is a strong need to create new standards of brand building and advertising on digital platforms. Lowe Lintas DX has the potential to become an industry-leading hub of excellence, delivering strong business outcomes for brands that work with both Lowe Lintas and Meta. I am excited to deepen our support with MullenLowe Lintas Group and look forward to some path-breaking work with the team.” Subbu, Group CEO of MullenLowe Lintas Group & Chief Strategy Officer - APAC, MullenLowe Global, expressed, ''Lowe Lintas DX, a game-changing offering from Lowe Lintas, strategically supported by Meta, is a living system for building brands in a futuristic way. In a rapidly accelerating digital-led marketplace that is characterised by data-driven technologies, our collaboration will explore constantly deepening experiences and smart growth ideas for brands that go far beyond the traditional methods giving businesses unceasing velocity and a competitive leg up. With this collaborative advantage, we are very confident it will enhance learning and possibilities, creating value for everyone in the play - the consumers, our brands, clients, Meta, and us.” About Lowe Lintas Lowe Lintas is a full-service creative agency of MullenLowe Lintas Group, equipped to deliver hyper-bundled marketing solutions across Brand Consulting, Design, Digital Marketing, Experiential Marketing, Media Planning & Buying, PR, Video Content and Voice Solutions. It has created tremendous success for some of India's leading brands over the past seven decades. One of the largest agencies in the country, Lowe Lintas manages some of the most trusted brands in India, many of whom have grown to become category leaders. It is one of the Top 10 Creative Agencies as per Brand Equity - Agency Reckoner 2019.

Headquartered in Mumbai, Lowe Lintas has a strong presence throughout India with offices in Bengaluru, Kolkata and New Delhi (NCR). The agency lends its branding, creative and omnichannel expertise to a host of clients in India and the Asia-Pacific including HUL (for which the agency handles over 35 brands), Axis Bank, Britannia, Flipkart, Google, MRF, Tanishq among others.

MullenLowe Lintas Group (India) is amongst the largest country operations of the global MullenLowe Group (IPG). MullenLowe Lintas Group has two creative agencies – Lowe Lintas and Mullen Lintas. The group manages ~300 brands across multiples categories with a talent pool of 600+ people and 13 offices across 4 cities. Ranked #1 in India | #1 in APAC | #3 in the World as per the Global Effie Effectiveness Index 2018 and No. 1 creative agency in the world in effectiveness by WARC 100 for two years in a row, the group produces ~1,000 campaigns annually. It includes some of the most effective work from India and is consistently recognized at the highest level globally.

