Micron ready to set up India's first semiconductor facility in Gujarat

PTI | Gandhinagar | Updated: 28-07-2023 14:22 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 14:21 IST
Micron ready to set up India's first semiconductor facility in Gujarat
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
US-based semiconductor company Micron Technology on Friday said it is all geared up for setting up India's first chip facility in Gujarat, which will create 5,000 direct and 15,000 indirect jobs in coming years.

''We estimate that our project here in Gujarat will create nearly 5,000 direct jobs plus an additional 15,000 jobs in the community over the coming years,'' said Sanjay Mehrotra, President and CEO of Micron Technology.

Speaking at the SemiconIndia 2023 event in Gandhinagar, Mehrotra said the investment is expected to catalyse other investments, enhance manufacturing and job creation in the semiconductor space.

The upcoming facility will add to Micron's existing team in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, he said, adding, ''together, we are building the future of technology manufacturing for the world.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

