Left Menu

MoS IT holds bilateral meeting with delegations from Bangladesh, S Korea, France, Türkiye

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2023 19:17 IST | Created: 18-08-2023 19:17 IST
MoS IT holds bilateral meeting with delegations from Bangladesh, S Korea, France, Türkiye
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar held bilateral meetings with ministerial delegations and senior representatives from Bangladesh, South Korea, France and Türkiye, according to an official release.

During meetings, a range of potential areas of collaboration such as Digital Public Infrastructures, India Stack, Artificial Intelligence, skilling and cybersecurity were explored.

''...Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar held bilateral meetings with the ministerial delegations and other senior representatives from Bangladesh, South Korea, France and Türkiye at the fourth meeting of G20 Digital Economy Working Group,'' the release said.

Chandrasekhar met and interacted with Zunaid Ahmed Palak, State Minister for ICT, Bangladesh, and had a discussion focused on potential collaborations around India Stack, cybersecurity and skilling.

During the meeting, Chandrasekhar said the partnership between India and Bangladesh will rewrite the narratives about South Asia.

The minister also held a bilateral meeting with Henri Verdier, Ambassador for the Ministry of Digital Affairs, France. The interaction revolved around how technologies such as AI are transforming the lives of citizens.

''There's an opportunity for like-minded partners like India and France to help countries who want to digitise their government and economy through DPIs such as India Stack,'' Chandrasekhar said.

During his meeting with Mehmet Fatih Kacir, Minister of Industry and Technology, Türkiye, Chandrasekhar highlighted that the future of technology cannot be shaped by a few countries and companies, and needs to be more inclusive.

''The minister held a bilateral meeting with Jin-bae Hong, Deputy Minister, Ministry of Science and ICT, South Korea, with the discussions revolving around the deep relationship between India and South Korea in the broad technology space, especially electronics,'' the release said.

The ministers also talked about the need for a safe and trusted internet.

''The growth of this partnership can have a bigger impact on the world,'' Chandrasekhar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: US, South Korea and Japan to agree to crisis consultations at Camp David summit; Ukrainian drone damages building in Moscow disrupting air traffic, Russia says and more

World News Roundup: US, South Korea and Japan to agree to crisis consultatio...

 Global
2
BRIEF-Norway awards one new CO2 storage permit

BRIEF-Norway awards one new CO2 storage permit

 Global
3
US STOCKS-Futures fall as concerns about higher-for-longer rates linger

US STOCKS-Futures fall as concerns about higher-for-longer rates linger

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: AdaptHealth says incoming CEO sued by former employer Linde; Pfizer's updated COVID shot effective against 'Eris' variant in mice study and more

Health News Roundup: AdaptHealth says incoming CEO sued by former employer L...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023