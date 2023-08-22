Left Menu

ixigo Named Official Co-Sponsor of Men’s Asia Cup Cricket 2023

22nd August 2023, New Delhi ixigo Le Travenues Technology Limited, Indias most popular travel booking platform for the next billion users, is proud to announce its partnership as the Official Co-sponsor of the Mens Asia Cup 2023.

ixigo Named Official Co-Sponsor of Men’s Asia Cup Cricket 2023
Indian spectators • ixigo is also launching a "Ticket to Cricket" campaign offering free match tickets & Rs.30,000 Off on flights via social media contests & coupon codes 22nd August 2023, New Delhi: ixigo (Le Travenues Technology Limited), India's most popular travel booking platform for the next billion users, is proud to announce its partnership as the "Official Co-sponsor" of the Men's Asia Cup 2023. This is the first time that ixigo has been associated with a major sporting event of this magnitude. The Men's Asia Cup 2023 will be hosted jointly by Pakistan and Sri Lanka from 30th August to 17th September, 2023. ixigo's collaboration with the Men's Asia Cup is poised to elevate its visibility to an extensive audience of more than 500 million viewers, affirming the brand's strategic market presence and global visibility. As the official co-sponsor, ixigo will be prominently showcased in multiple key areas in the match venues as well as on TV and OTT through on-ground visibility and awards. ixigo has also rolled out an exciting campaign "Ticket to Cricket'' to engage with cricket fans and its vast user base. Under this campaign, the travel company is running social media and coupon code contests this month, offering match tickets and flat Rs. 30,000 off on flight tickets for the upcoming Asia Cup. As a part of these contests, tickets for the much awaited India vs. Pakistan match and the Asia Cup Final will also be up for grabs.

Rajnish Kumar & Aloke Bajpai, Co-founders of ixigo, expressed their excitement about the association, saying, ''As a travel platform deeply rooted in India, we understand the immense love and passion that we Indians have for cricket. Our partnership with the Asia Cup Cricket Tournament 2023 as the official Co-sponsor allows us to fuel this excitement, bringing together the joy of travel and the thrill of cricket. With millions of cricket and travel enthusiasts expected to follow the tournament closely, we anticipate a surge in travel bookings over the next two months as fans unite to support their favorite teams. We are thrilled to be a part of this incredible journey, and ixigo looks forward to providing cricket fans with an easy and seamless booking experience for the upcoming matches.'' Men's Asia Cup 2023 promises to be an enthralling competition, featuring some of the finest talents from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Nepal. A total of thirteen one-day International games will be played between August 30th and September 17th 2023. About ixigo Launched in 2007 by Aloke Bajpai & Rajnish Kumar, ixigo (Le Travenues Technology Limited) is a technology company focused on empowering Indian travelers to plan, book and manage their trips across rail, air, buses and hotels. ixigo assists travelers in making smarter travel decisions by leveraging artificial intelligence, machine learning and data science-led innovations. The ixigo, ConfirmTkt and AbhiBus apps allow travelers to book train tickets, flight tickets, bus tickets, hotels, and cabs and provide travel utility tools and services developed using in-house proprietary algorithms and crowd-sourced information. In 2022, as per data.ai, ixigo was featured in the Top 10 most downloaded travel apps worldwide. (Disclaimer: The above content is a press release and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).

