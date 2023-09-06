Left Menu

Apollo Hospitals ties up with Google Cloud to offer AI-powered online consultations

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 06-09-2023 18:28 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 18:28 IST
Apollo Hospitals ties up with Google Cloud to offer AI-powered online consultations
  • Country:
  • India

Healthcare major Apollo Hospitals on Wednesday said it has partnered with Google Cloud to provide AI-powered telemedicine and online doctor consultation facilities countrywide.

Through its digital platform Apollo 24/7, Apollo Hospitals aims to enhance the healthcare experience for users, with home delivery of medication and improved clinical decision making as well.

Some of the key pillars of the partnership between Apollo Hospitals and Google Cloud include -- development of an AI (artificial intelligence) powered clinical decision support system, AskApollo patient-facing service, providing a highly scalable, modernised cloud platform for Apollo 24/7 and delivering authentic healthcare information.

''Access to timely and accurate health information is a real challenge in India, and our partnership with Google Cloud is poised to address it through various collaborations,'' Apollo Hospitals vice-chairperson Shobana Kamineni said in a press release.

Citing a study by McKinsey & Company, which found that 60 per cent of hospitals, 75 per cent of pharmacies and 80 per cent of doctors are located in urban areas, leaving rural areas underserved, she said that technology presents an opportunity to improve access to healthcare for all.

Apollo's expertise, data and hospital network will help shape a new era of precision and empathy in clinical decision making with medical grade generative AI, and AskApollo embodies the fusion of technology and compassion to revolutionise patient care, she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia; Tonix's long COVID drug fails to meet mid-stage trial goal and more

Health News Roundup: Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia; Tonix...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability concerns; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability c...

 Global
3
FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

 Global
4
3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023